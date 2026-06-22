The most memorable red carpet beauty trends of the last decade

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Some red-carpet looks to emulate this year are glowing minimalist skin, soft glam makeup, bold lips, and effortless hair that looks glamorous at the same time; all of these are easy to recreate at home as well.

Everyone on the planet waits avidly for all the red carpet beauty trends every year so they can be envious and admiring in equal measure. It’s so much fun to check out the various celebrity beauty and hair trends, to see what’s coming up in high fashion, and to see if there’s anything you can bring to your own table.

There are glamorous Hollywood-inspired waves, minimalist glowing skin, and other red-carpet beauty ideas that are floating around the blogosphere. In many cases, best-dressed beauty trends are seen in the mainstream fashion scene soon thereafter, sometimes influencing it for years to come.

Some beauty industry trends quickly fade, while others leave a lasting impact on everyday beauty routines.

Glowing Minimalist Skin Is the Ultimate Beauty Goal

Celebrities increasingly embraced luminous complexions, lightweight foundation, subtle contouring, and natural finishes that highlighted skin rather than masking it.

The “glow” became one of the defining beauty trends across award shows and high-profile appearances. It could be partially due to the influx and popularity of Korean skin care and 10-step routines.

Hydrated skin, dewy highlighter, and skincare-focused makeup routines gained popularity as audiences sought healthier, more natural-looking beauty inspiration.

Soft Glam Replacing Heavy Makeup Trends

For years, dramatic contouring and bold makeup dominated celebrity beauty trends. Over time, however, softer makeup styles became increasingly popular on red carpets.

The following has begun replacing more dramatic aesthetics:

Neutral eyeshadow palettes

Subtle definition

Soft lashes

Natural brows

Understated lip colors

Soft glam offered a polished but approachable look that translated well both on camera and in daily life.

Bold Lips Make Statement Moments

Classic red lipstick consistently appeared at award ceremonies, while deep berry tones, rich browns, coral shades, and glossy finishes periodically gained attention.

Statement lips often served as focal points for otherwise understated makeup looks. Remember that you will want to have a set of perfect, white teeth, as they will be highlighted by these statement lips. Google “dentist near me” to get your teeth back in shape this year.

Hair Shifts Towards Effortless Glamor

Perfectly sculpted, overly formal hairstyles gradually gave way to softer, more relaxed looks. These styles have become increasingly common:

Loose waves

Sleek buns

Textured ponytails

Center parts

Intentionally effortless styles

Try these styles at home and see which one works best with your aesthetic sense.

Red Carpet Beauty Trends to Try at Home

Don’t let celebrities have all the fun with beauty industry trends. You can try them at home and see which ones are suited to your facial structure, fashion sense, and budget.

Red carpet beauty trends are always changing, but some of them stick around long enough to influence mainstream fashion standards. The most memorable red carpet beauty trends of the last decade reflect changing ideas about glamour, confidence, and self-expression.

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