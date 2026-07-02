Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Top Moments: USA Ends 24-Year Drought With Dominant World Cup Knockout Victory

It took 24 years, but the United States men’s national team finally broke through. On July 1, 2026, the USMNT beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in a Round of 32 match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, claiming its first World Cup knockout stage win since 2002.

That last one came in South Korea, when the U.S. defeated Mexico 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals. This victory marks just the second knockout stage win in USMNT history, giving fans across the country plenty to celebrate.

Check out below the top moments from the match.

RELATED | Top 10 FIFA World Cup Records of All-Time

1. Striker Folarin Balogun scored in the 45th minute

This sent U.S. into the break with a lead. That goal made him the fifth American to net three World Cup goals, joining an elite group with Landon Donovan, Bert Patenaude, Clint Dempsey, and Brian McBride.