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'What Are the Celtics Doing?': Fans Question Jaylen Brown Trade

'What Are the Celtics Doing?': Fans Can't Make Sense Of Boston's Jaylen Brown Trade

The Celtics stunned the NBA by sending Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for Paul George, and fans flooded social media trying to figure out what Boston's front office was thinking.

Published on July 3, 2026
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Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The Boston Celtics finally made the move everyone had been waiting for—but it wasn’t the one anyone expected.

After weeks of trade speculation that ranged from Giannis Antetokounmpo to a long list of rumored suitors, Boston ultimately sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George. Instead of celebrating the blockbuster, fans and analysts were left asking the same question: Why?

The move, which sends Brown to the same 76ers team that knocked the Celtics out of the playoffs in Game 7 last season, immediately sparked confusion across social media. Rather than praising the front office’s bold swing, many questioned the logic behind dealing a franchise cornerstone for an aging George.

The disbelief was so widespread that the Celtics traded an all-world player for former star whose better days are clearly behind him and a few draft picks kicking off all kinds of conspiracy theories

Scroll below to see how NBA fans reacted to Boston’s head-scratching decision:

'What Are the Celtics Doing?': Fans Can't Make Sense Of Boston's Jaylen Brown Trade was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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