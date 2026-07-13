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‘Michael’ Crosses $1 Billion at Box Office, First Biopic to Hit Milestone

Michael Jackson’s legacy continues to make history nearly two decades after his passing.

The Lionsgate biopic, Michael, has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the first biopic to achieve this milestone.

The movie, depicting the life and journey of the one and only King of Pop, generated $629.8 million overseas and $371.8 million domestically, bringing the total to $1.001 billion.

Related | ‘Michael’ Movie Becomes Highest Grossing Biopic of All Time

The movie has been breaking records throughout its run since its big-screen release in late April. The movie opened at $217 million and quickly shattered the box office, soon becoming the biggest biopic of all time, surpassing Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer. It also became the largest fil of all time for Lionsgate, as well as the studio’s first movie to ever reach $1 billion.