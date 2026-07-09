Listen Live
Close
News

Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America

Published on July 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Over-the-Rhine district - Cincinnati, Ohio
Source: peeterv / Getty

For once, Ohio is on top.

According to CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2026 rankings, Ohio earned the No. 1 spot in the nation after being evaluated across 138 metrics that measure economic competitiveness, business climate, infrastructure, workforce, and more.

The annual study, now in its 20th year, ranks all 50 states based on the factors companies consider when deciding where to invest and create jobs.

MORE: 15 Major National Brands That Started In Ohio

This year’s rankings placed a heavier emphasis on infrastructure than ever before. CNBC said businesses are increasingly looking for locations with strong transportation networks, reliable utilities, access to fresh water, abundant energy, and faster permitting processes.

Ohio excelled in several key categories, including:

  • No. 1 Overall
  • No. 1 in Infrastructure
  • No. 1 in Cost of Doing Business
  • No. 9 in Economy
  • No. 9 in Access to Capital
  • No. 9 in Cost of Living
  • No. 10 in Tech & Innovation
  • No. 16 in Business Friendliness
  • No. 18 in Quality of Life
  • No. 23 in Education
  • No. 35 in Workforce

Ohio’s business landscape includes a mix of Fortune 500 companies, fast-growing startups, and nationally recognized Black-owned businesses.

Major employers headquartered in the state include Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, The Kroger Co. in Cincinnati, Nationwide in Columbus, Cardinal Health in Dublin, The J.M. Smucker Company in Orrville, Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland, Progressive Corporation in Mayfield Village, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Akron.

Ohio is also home to several successful Black-owned businesses that continue to shape the state’s economy. Those include The Spice Suite founder Angel Gregorio’s expansion into Ohio through franchise partnerships, Cincinnati-based MORTAR, which has helped hundreds of minority entrepreneurs launch and grow businesses, Columbus-based The Pivot Group, and Cleveland’s Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, which has become a nationally recognized workforce development program.

The ranking comes as Ohio continues to attract major investments in manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and logistics. In recent years, companies including Intel, Honda, Ford Motor Company, and Amazon have announced significant expansions across the state.


Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Written By: Davonta Herring

The Ultimate Black Cookout Playlist For July 4th Weekend

Comments
Ohio  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Columbus Native Dailyn Swain Selected in NBA Draft

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

“Spend My Life With You”: Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
15 Items
News  |  Written By: Matty Willz

15 Major National Brands That Started In Ohio

Comments

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close