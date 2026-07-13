11 Years After Sandra Bland, America Still Has A Problem

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Today marks the 11th anniversary of Sandra Bland’s death, and sadly, nothing has changed when it comes to police violence against Black women.

On July 10, 2015, Sandra Bland was pulled over by State Trooper Brian Encinia while driving in Prairie View, Texas. What should’ve been a routine traffic stop escalated because Encinia didn’t like Bland’s attitude while he was questioning her. Body camera footage and video from bystanders show that Encinia slammed Bland to the ground after asking her to exit her car.

Encinia justified his actions by telling investigators, “My safety was in jeopardy at more than one time,” shortly after Sandra Bland’s death. Thank god this man is no longer serving in law enforcement.

Bland was taken into custody after the encounter and remained in the Waller County jail for three days. On July 13, Bland was found in her jail cell after allegedly hanging herself with a plastic garbage bag. It’s been 11 years since her death, and there are still countless questions over Bland’s death, why she was even in custody for such a minor traffic infraction, and if she did hang herself, why didn’t anyone catch it? Encinia resigned from law enforcement after Bland’s death, but no charges were filed against any of the officers who arrested her or were at the jail at the time of her death.

Black women are the most undervalued people in the United States. Damn near every awful statistic has a disproportionate impact on Black women. From maternal mortality rates, domestic violence, and yes, police violence.

If a crime is committed against a white woman, the punishment is often proportionate to the crime. When it’s against a Black woman, well, that’s a different story. I worked at a law firm, grew up around lawyers, and my mother is a judge. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve listened to stories about Black people getting disproportionate sentences compared to white folks charged with the same crimes. Or state attorneys sending incredibly weak sentence recommendations for people who have committed crimes against Black women.

When it comes to Black women, the American legal system simply doesn’t care.

If we lived in a just country, Sandra Bland’s death would’ve spurred some kind of reform so that in-custody deaths like hers never happen again. Since this is the United States, we’ve sadly only gained more names to say.

Breonna Taylor and Sonya Massey were fatally shot in their homes. Last month, a Black woman was brutally beaten by a police officer in North Carolina. In my home state of Arizona, a Buckeye Cop was seen on surveillance video beating a handcuffed, pregnant Black woman while she was in a booking facility.

Only a year ago this week, Saniyah Cheatham was found hanged in a New York City jail. Cheatham’s death came nearly 10 years to the day since Sandra Bland was found hanged in her jail cell. Much like Bland’s death, the circumstances surrounding Cheatham’s death are incredibly dubious, with the family still wanting answers about what happened.

It’s nice that Texas passed the Sandra Bland Act, but it’d be even nicer if police would stop brutalizing Black women.

No matter how many years pass since her death, Sandra Bland’s name will stay alive. Both as a way to honor her life and a call to action for a better future, where we don’t have to keep adding names to the awful list of Black women brutalized by police.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Sandra Bland’s Legacy Lives On



Black Teen Saniyah Cheatham Dies While In NYPD Custody



Saniyah Cheatham’s Family Calls For NYPD Accountability At Funeral



How #SayHerName Transformed Advocacy For Black Women





11 Years After Sandra Bland, America Still Has A Problem was originally published on newsone.com