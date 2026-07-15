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Orlando Brown Jr Talks Confidence in Offensive Line

Orlando Brown Jr. makes bold statement about Bengals offensive line

Orlando Brown Jr. makes bold statement about Bengals offensive line

Published on July 15, 2026
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Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear that protecting quarterback Joe Burrow is their top priority heading into the 2026 NFL season, and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. believes the offensive line is ready to answer the call.

Brown recently expressed confidence in the revamped unit, saying he believes the Bengals have the potential to field the best offensive line in the NFL this season. It’s a bold statement, but one that reflects the confidence growing inside Cincinnati’s locker room after the team’s offseason improvements.

The Bengals have invested heavily in upgrading the offensive front, adding talent and depth while returning key veterans. The goal is simple: keep Burrow upright and give one of the league’s top quarterbacks the time he needs to make plays.

For Cincinnati, a stronger offensive line could be the missing piece in another Super Bowl run. The Bengals have already proven they can compete with the NFL’s elite when Burrow is healthy, and improved pass protection could make the offense even more dangerous.

Brown’s comments also highlight the chemistry and belief developing among the linemen as training camp approaches. While they’ll have to prove it on the field, expectations are high for a unit that has faced criticism in previous seasons.

If the offensive line lives up to Brown’s prediction, the Bengals could once again find themselves among the AFC favorites—and Joe Burrow may have his best protection yet.

Orlando Brown Jr. makes bold statement about Bengals offensive line was originally published on rnbcincy.com

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