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Spain Wins Second World Cup Title, Beats Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time

Spain is once again standing atop the soccer world. Substitute forward Ferran Torres delivered the decisive blow in extra time, burying a shot underneath the crossbar in the 106th minute to give Spain a 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday night.

The victory marks Spain’s second World Cup title, mirroring its triumph back in 2010. For Argentina and Lionel Messi, who many believed was playing his final match in the national team’s colors, the tournament ended in heartbreak instead of a storybook finish.

The final was a tense, low-scoring affair for most of regulation. Spain controlled possession and tempo throughout, but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez repeatedly turned away quality chances, including a stoppage-time strike from Nico Williams and a late free kick from 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal that nearly snuck inside the post.

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Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off with a second yellow card in the 93rd minute, leaving his side to play the extra period a man down.

Spain finished the match without allowing a single shot on goal while generating 20 of its own, and conceded just one goal across the entire tournament.

Spain Wins Second World Cup Title, Beats Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time was originally published on 1075thefan.com