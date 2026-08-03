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A Powerful New Movie About Apartheid Has Landed a Major Star!

Let's Talk a Major Movie Role! John Legend is Stepping into the Shoes of a True Music Legend and Civil Rights Icon!

Published on August 3, 2026
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John Legend Performs In Concert
Source: Aldara Zarraoa / Getty

John Legend is heading to the big screen in a powerful new role.

The Grammy-winning singer has joined the cast of The Road Home, an upcoming film set during South Africa’s apartheid era.

Legend will portray legendary entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte, while actor Thabo Rametsi takes on the role of jazz icon Hugh Masekela.

The film follows Masekela’s fight against apartheid, his friendship with singer Miriam Makeba, and his work with Paul Simon during the historic Graceland era.

Directed by Bill Condon, the movie is currently filming in South Africa and promises to tell a story of courage, music, sacrifice, and resilience.

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