The Bellarie Empire is About to Explode!

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Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 3 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, which premieres August 27.

The new season promises even more drama inside the Bellarie empire as Kimmie steps into power and everyone begins questioning where loyalties really lie.

The previous season became a global hit, spending six weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 and reaching No. 1 in 17 countries. The show’s success has already earned it a fourth-season renewal.