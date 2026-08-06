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The Bellarie Empire is About to Explode!

Power, Betrayal and Plenty of Drama! Beauty in Black is Almost Back. The Official Trailer Has Been Released and So Has the Premier Date!

Published on August 6, 2026
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Beauty in Black Special Screening
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 3 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, which premieres August 27.

The new season promises even more drama inside the Bellarie empire as Kimmie steps into power and everyone begins questioning where loyalties really lie.

The previous season became a global hit, spending six weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 and reaching No. 1 in 17 countries. The show’s success has already earned it a fourth-season renewal.

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