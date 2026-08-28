Former Ohio State Lawmaker Ray Miller Dies at 77

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Columbus is remembering longtime state lawmaker Ray Miller, who died Friday morning at 77.

Miller spent more than two decades representing Columbus in the Ohio General Assembly. His career included 16 years in the Ohio House and eight years in the Senate.

The Democrat served in the legislature from 1981 to 2010, with a five-year break during the 1990s. He eventually became minority leader in the Ohio Senate.

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Miller’s political career was rooted in public service long before he took office.

As a young Ohio State graduate, he worked as an intern for Dick Celeste while Celeste served in the legislature. Celeste later became Ohio governor.

Their professional relationship continued after Miller became a lawmaker. Celeste credited Miller with helping advance major mental health reforms during his administration.

“He was a stalwart in that effort,” Celeste said.

Miller also became known for advocating for Black Ohioans and other underserved communities.

Former state Rep. David Leland remembered Miller as a lawmaker who was willing to challenge his colleagues. That included confronting a fellow representative over a racist joke on the House floor.

During a 2006 Ohio Senate session, he sparred with then Sen. Jeff Jacobson over comments about Abraham Lincoln. The exchange became heated enough for Senate President Bill Harris to call a recess.

Miller also helped establish the Ohio Commission on Minority Health. He also supported initiatives involving Head Start and services for Ohioans struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Ray Miller leaves behind his wife, Marty, and adult son, Ray.

The family said details about a celebration of life will be announced later.



