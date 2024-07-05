- Date/time: Aug 10, 3:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Columbus Commons
GET READY FOR FUNK IN THE PARK – IT’S 614 FUNK FEST
Saturday August 10! Live on Stage it’s Morris Day Con Funk Shun And ain’t no way we could do a Funk Fest without Ohio’s Own Zapp is Back By Popular Demand Saturday August 10 at the Columbus Commons
For VIP & Vendor Info call 614-944-8700
Another Fame Production
Benefiting the 22nd Foundation
LINK FOR TICKETS:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-614–funk–fest-ft-morris-day-zapp-con-funk-shun-tickets-871233682397?aff=oddtdtcreator
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
What Are ‘Black Jobs’? Trump’s Debate Claim About Immigrants Is Mocked, Questioned
-
See You On The Seas: Maxwell Announces Second Annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise Via Norwegian Pearl
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
OSU Educator Unveils New Hip Hop Exhibit in Cincinnati
-
56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales