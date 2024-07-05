GET READY FOR FUNK IN THE PARK – IT’S 614 FUNK FEST

Saturday August 10! Live on Stage it’s Morris Day Con Funk Shun And ain’t no way we could do a Funk Fest without Ohio’s Own Zapp is Back By Popular Demand Saturday August 10 at the Columbus Commons

For VIP & Vendor Info call 614-944-8700

Another Fame Production

Benefiting the 22nd Foundation

LINK FOR TICKETS:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-614–funk–fest-ft-morris-day-zapp-con-funk-shun-tickets-871233682397?aff=oddtdtcreator