614 Funk Fest

614 Funk Festival Official Flyer
  • Date/time: Aug 10, 3:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Columbus Commons 

GET READY FOR FUNK IN THE PARK – IT’S 614 FUNK FEST 

Saturday August 10!  Live on Stage it’s Morris Day Con Funk Shun And ain’t no way we could do a Funk Fest without Ohio’s Own  Zapp is Back By Popular Demand  Saturday August 10 at the Columbus Commons

For VIP & Vendor Info call 614-944-8700

Another Fame Production

Benefiting the 22nd Foundation

LINK FOR TICKETS:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-614funkfest-ft-morris-day-zapp-con-funk-shun-tickets-871233682397?aff=oddtdtcreator

