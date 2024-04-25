The D.L. Hughley Show
The multi-talented comedian, author, actor, and activist first propelled to stardom with the Kings of Comedy Tour and its subsequent movie release. His career further exploded with a hit television show, The Hughleys, followed up by a success- ful book, numerous comedy specials, and television appearances. Known for being astute and politically savvy, D.L. served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN, D.L. Hughley Breaks the News and was a recent contestant on the 16th season of the hit ABC show “Dancing with the Stars,” alongside partner Cheryl Burke. D.L. is also a regular on the late night talk show circuit, including always-memorable appearances on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” He is frequently requested as guest host on such shows as, “The View” and “Live with Kelly”.
