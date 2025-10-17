Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Join Us for the Harvest Party Like No Other

Add to Calendar
MAGIC/JOY Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Event
  • Date/time: Oct 30, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: United Skates East
  • Address: 3362 Refugee Road
MAGIC/JOY Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Event

Source: Creative Services / radio one columbus

Celebrate Halloween in a clean, fun, and safe atmosphere with Magic 95.5 at United Skates East!

Thursday, October 30th, from 5 PM to 8 PM, it’s the Harvest Party Like No Other!

DJ 3 N 1 will be live on the ones and twos setting the perfect vibe for a night of fun, fellowship, and positivity.

The first 500 registered kids will receive free admission and skate rental, so register now! Not skating? Adults enter for free! Additional tickets are available for purchase for more participants.

United Skates East is the #1 spot for roller skating and birthday party fun, featuring arcade games, delicious snacks like pizza, nachos, and ICEEs, and live DJ performances. Bring the whole family and enjoy the Skate & Treat experience this Halloween!

Don’t miss out, register your kids now and make this a memorable, family-friendly night of fun!

United Skates East, 3362 Refugee Road where family fun and joy meet.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Magic Get on the Guestlist Thumbnail OCTOBER
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

Entertainment

Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us [Gallery]

Entertainment

Prosecutors Want Diddy to Serve at Least 11 Years in Prison

Close-up of a vibrant red candle burning brightly against a dark, mysterious background, symbolizing hope and contemplation
News

Columbus Media Pioneer Ann B. Walker Dies at 101

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close