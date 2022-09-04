Source: City of Columbus – Public Services / City of Columbus – Public Services
How many fatal traffic crashes in Columbus is acceptable? The answer is always ZERO.
Help keep everyone on the road safe by joining Vision Zero Columbus at the North
YMCA, September 17 from 3:00PM – 7:00PM for the Rise Up CBUS! finale Event. Do
your part in helping our community achieve zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries.
This is an event you don’t want to miss! To learn more about VisionZero visit
Columbus.gov/visionzero