The Urban One Health and Fitness Expo Presented by PrimaryOne Health

  • Date/time: April 23rd, 10:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: McPherson Commons
  • Address: 211 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH, 43215
Join Urban One as we celebrate Minority Health Month with the 3rd Annual Urban One Columbus Health and Fitness Expo Presented by PrimaryOne Health! It’s happening Saturday, April 23rd from 10 am -3 pm at McFerson Commons located at 211 West Nationwide Blvd.  Come out and enjoy a free day of fun and good health! There will be fitness demonstrations, how to prepare healthy food options, health screenings, and more.  This event is free and open to the public.

