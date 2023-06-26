Since its inception in 2001, the BET Awards has become an annual celebration of black excellence in entertainment, honoring the achievements of African American and other minority artists in music, film, television, and sports. Over the years, the BET Awards have produced countless unforgettable moments that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. From breathtaking performances to heartfelt speeches and unexpected collaborations, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable tributes in the history of the BET Awards!

Don’t Miss… The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Related: Beyoncé, SZA, & Drake Top 2023 BET Awards Winners

BET Awards Most Memorable Tributes: Patti LaBelle, Chris Brown, Yolanda Adams + More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com