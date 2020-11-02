Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can’t Ignore

The world is watching with collective anxiety as the United States holds what sure seems like the most consequential presidential election in modern history. But as Donald Trump and Joe Biden wage a war of words against each other amid a pandemic and record unemployment, there are a number of other candidates campaigning for public offices across the country that also carry heavy implications that can’t be ignored.

From people running for Congress to those seeking U.S. Senate seats — as well as incumbents fighting to remain in office — a change in the balance of power on Capitol Hill is looming large in certain pockets of America depending on how the elections turn out. And while the presidential election may not be decided anytime soon, that may not also be true for some of the down-ballot races, many of which polling shows are close contests.

Aside from the House and the Senate, there also gubernatorial races being held in 11 states. Without diminishing the importance of that public office, there is arguably much more urgency being placed on the House and Senate races that will decide which political party will have control after four years of partisan politics that have left the country more divided than ever in recent memory.

It’s those types of politics that allowed the majority-Republican Senate to force the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in record time instead of prioritizing a stimulus bill that would have provided much needed financial relief to the American people as well as small businesses teetering on the verge of existential disaster.

If elected, Biden has pledged to work with the Congress and not against it, as Trump has done while enjoying a Republican majority in both the House and Senate until the 2018 midterm elections, after which the House voted to impeach him. However, after the proceedings advanced to the senate, where republicans ruled, the president was quickly acquitted.

It was a prime example of the types of consequences that elections not involving the president can have even when the president is factored into the equation.

With that in mind, scroll down to keep reading about some of the down-ballot races that NewsOne has identified as being among the most crucial and carrying major implications not just for the states involved and local communities but also for the entire country.

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can’t Ignore was originally published on newsone.com