Check Out First Look Images Of Prime Video’s ‘Sitting in Bars With Cake’ Starring Yara Shahidi

Prime Video unveils first look images and premiere date for the heartfelt film Sitting in Bars With Cake, starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion. Read more about the upcoming film and see photos inside.

Prime Video revealed first-look images for the upcoming film Sitting in Bars with Cake, starring Shahidi, A’zion, Ron Livingston, and Bette Midler. The film takes an open-hearted exploration surrounding friendship and finding yourself in early adulthood. It’s directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) and inspired by real-life events and the book of the same name by Audrey Shulman, who also wrote the screenplay. Shahidi is also an executive producer on the film, which marks her first project as an executive producer.

On September 8, Sitting in Bars with Cake will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The official film description:

Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence–also known as “cakebarring.” During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn’t only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it’s a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.

Baking, best friends, bars, and one big, life-changing diagnosis: Sitting in Bars with Cake will premiere on September 8, exclusively on Prime Video.

Check out first-look photos below:

