Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Essence Black Women In Hollywood 2022

Source: Momodu Mansaray/Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


It wouldn’t be awards season without the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon and today our favorite melanated queens were out and about in celebration of the annual event and per usual, they all looked stunning!

Every year, Essence brings out the best and the brightest in celebration of Black Women in Hollywood for all of their amazing contributions to the industry. And this year was no different, with many of our favorite Hollywood beauties gracing the scene with their presence as they served looks, hair, face, and confidence while instantly becoming our style goals. From Meagan Good who rocked a sexy blue two-piece number to Nia Long who dazzled in a white strapless dress to Serena Williams who served her best fashion look in a hot pink number, the gworls showed up and showed dout and we’re loving all of their looks! WHile we can’t pick just one favorite from the festivities, let’s take a look at some of the best looks from the annual event!

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Chanté Adams

Chanté Adams Source:Getty

Chanté Adams looked absolutely radiant at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards in this cut out purple Tom Ford and Sergio Hudson look. 

2. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

Nia Long graced the carpet at the annual event wearing this white, strapless dress that looked gorgeous on the superstar. 

3. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson shined in a yellow dress for the annual event. The gown fit her perfectly and featured a v-neckline and a thigh high split to show off her toned legs.  

4. Moses Ingram

Moses Ingram Source:Getty

Moses Ingram was ready for spring in this lime green ensemble at the annual event. 

5. Brandee Evans

Brandee Evans Source:Getty

Brandee Evans was a sexy lady in red in this curve-hugging, cold shoulder ensemble. 

6. Shannon Thornton

Shannon Thornton Source:Getty

Shannon Thornton was radiant in this cut out, asymmetrical peach number from Edité that featured a side train that trailed behind her as she posed on the carpet. She paired the look with Enrico Cuini shoes and wore her hair in big, tight curls and served face as she posed for the cameras at the annual event. 

7. Grace Byers

Grace Byers Source:Getty

Grace Byers looked gorgeous donning this classic, nude-colored look. 

8. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe Source:Getty

Lena Waithe gave us major Spring vibes in this lavender and pink number.  

9. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

Marsai Martin looked radiant at the annual awards show rocking this sparkly pink midi dress. She wore her hair in short, tight curls and served face as she fiercely posed on the carpet. 

10. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:Getty

Singer and reality star Kandi Burruss looked perfect in this white two-piece suit. She paired the look with a white crop top that tied at the center and gave us fashion goals at the annual event. 

11. Gail Bean

Gail Bean Source:Getty

Gail Bean gave us Spring fashion in this orange ensemble that she paired with a orange, pink and blue square handbag. 

12. Kellee Edwards

Kellee Edwards Source:Getty

Kellee Edwards attended the 15th annual event in this hot pink dress that was perfect for the Spring temps. 

13. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

Serena Williams was also ready for spring in this hot pink, one-shouldered dress. 

14. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor kept it classic in this all-black look. 

15. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

Meagan Good radiated in this royal blue two-piece ensemble that featured dramatic sleeves and flare pants. She paired the look with a high bun and was all smiles on the carpet as she served face for the annual event.  

16. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran Source:Getty

Karrueche Tran gave us glam in this black and white striped Balmain look. 

17. Jabari Banks

Jabari Banks Source:Getty

Jabari Banks looked dapper in this powder blue suit which he paired with a white t-shirt and silver chain. 

18. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Source:Getty

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts were couple goals at the annual event. Niecey donned a red ensemble while Jessica rocked a plaid print blue and white suit paired with a solid blue button-up shirt. 

19. Law Roach

Law Roach Source:Getty

Per usual, Law Roach stole the show in this Dolce & Gabbana hot pink two-piece suit for the annual luncheon. 

