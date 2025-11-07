Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

The annual Ebony Power 100 gala celebrated the brightest names in Black Hollywood, Tuesday night. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Emmy-nominated Robin Thede and held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, honored our beloved entertainers in a room of their peers. The gala also featured performances by Grammy Award-winning artists Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox.

Tracee Ellis Ross was honored as Pathbreaker of the Year. Iman was named Icon of the Year. 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III earned Humanitarian of the Year. Teyana Taylor was recognized as Entertainer of the Year. Shaquille O’Neal was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year. Olandria Carthen was voted People’s Choice winner.

According to the press release, “The 2025 EBONY Power 100 Gala not only honored today’s trailblazers but also celebrated the enduring legacy of Black excellence, reaffirming EBONY‘s role as a platform for amplifying voices, spotlighting achievement, and inspiring the next generation of pioneers, groundbreakers, and powerhouses to continue shaping culture and history.”

1. Marsai Martin Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Marsai Martin attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 2. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 3. Gia Peppers Source:Getty Gia Peppers at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 4. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty Tracee Ellis Ross at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 5. Shannon Thornton Source:Getty Shannon Thornton at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 6. Omarion Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Omarion attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 7. Mario Source:Getty Mario at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 8. Jackie Asamoah Source:Getty Jackie Asamoah at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 9. Ari Lennox Source:Getty Ari Lennox at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 10. Adrian Holmes Source:Getty Adrian Holmes at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 11. Loren Lorosa Source:Getty Loren Lorosa at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 12. Robin Thede Source:Getty Robin Thede at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 13. Salli Richardson-Whitfield Source:Getty Salli Richardson-Whitfield attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 14. Jill Marie Jones Source:Getty Jill Marie Jones at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 15. EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Special Honorees Source:Getty Iman attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.