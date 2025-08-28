Labor Day Weekend is coming in fast, and it’s usually seen as summer’s last hurrah before we settle into the cooler months here in the United States. While Labor Day Weekend is typically a time for vacation and relaxation, adult beverages can certainly be a part of that mix, and we’ve got a roundup that should spark some ideas.

If you know me, then you’re well aware that summer is not my favorite time of the year. When Labor Day rolls around, I begin my countdown to the first day of fall with shorter days, cooler nights, and all sorts of flavors that match the season. That isn’t to say I haven’t enjoyed my summer, and I’ve had plenty of shaken, citrusy cocktails along with heavier stirred drinks. I can freely admit that the bright, lighter drinks have been good to me, and I’m amazed at how much I’ve enjoyed cooling off with them on my deck, or on vacation at poolside.

I can imagine that Labor Day Weekend for most will involve barbecuing outdoors, large gatherings of family and friends, and maybe even some sports action. All of those activities could certainly be enhanced with a tasty beverage. In this roundup, we’ve got some inventive riffs on some classics, a couple of RTD (ready-to-drink) options, and even a booze-free cocktail for those looking to abstain from imbibing but still want to join the party.

For now, have a great Labor Day Weekend and indulge sensibly. Cheers!

NOTE: I will be updating this post with more cocktails tomorrow. If you don’t see your brand, grant me a bit of patience. Some should be aware of what I’m dealing with at the moment.

—

Photo: Getty

Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup was originally published on cassiuslife.com