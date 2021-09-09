LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

The Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on NYFW last year, but this time around the shows are back – and they’re better than ever. This fashion revival has encouraged our faves to come out and bring their A game. In case you missed the first day of front row fashion, here’s a look at some of the best celebrity looks spotted on day 1.

Stylin’ And Profilin’: This Is How Your Favorite Celebrities Kicked Off The First Day Of NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ciara at the Dundas x REVOLVE Show for NYFW Source:Getty This goes without saying but Ciara is a fashion slayer. Yesterday she hit up the Peter Dundas X Revolve NYFW Runway Show at Casa Cipriani on September 08, 2021 in New York City. The singer wore a dark olive green leather dress, partnered with matching thigh high boots and an oversized fur coat by the brand.

2. LaLa Anthony at the Dundas x REVOLVE Show for NYFW Source:Getty Lala Anthony also attended the Peter Dundas X Revolve NYFW Runway Show at Casa Cipriani on September 08, 2021 in New York City. The actress looked chic in a black and white zebra print dress. What blew her look out of the water was her super long braid that fell down to her ankles!

3. Jhene Aiko at the Prabal Gurung Show Jhene Aiko’s first stop during NYFW was the Prabal Gurung show that was held in Robert F. Wagner Park. The singer looked like a life-size doll in black and white polka dot pants, with a contrasting black and white polka dot top from the designer’s SS21 collection. She finished the ensemble off with a pair of YSL platforms.

4. June Ambrose at the Prabal Gurung Show Source:Getty Also in attendance of the Prabal Gurung show was stylist June Ambrose. The quirky creative director wore a skirt by the designer, partnered with white Puma sneakers and a white shirt. She accessorized her look with a black Esenshel hat.

5. Jeezy and Jeanne Mai at Prabal Gurung’s Kickoff Party Source:Getty Jeezy and Jeanne Mai were spotted at the Grey Goose Vodka Toast To Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2022 Collection at American Bar on September 08, 2021 in New York City. As a couple they make it their duty to slay NYFW together.

6. Reginae Carter Hot Gal Reginae Carter is ready to take NYFW by storm, and she’s starting with this very cute, very simple pink blazer. The socialite posed against a brick wall in a plaid Area blazer, denim shorts, Amina Muaddi sandals, and a pink Chanel purse. Although the look is simple, her loose, bountiful curls is what stole the show.

7. Yara Shahidi at the Christian Dior Designer Of Dreams Exhibition Cocktail Opening Source:Getty Last night a lot of the stars were in New York City’s infamous borough – Brooklyn. They gathered for the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams Exhibition cocktail opening at the Brooklyn Museum on September 08, 2021 in Brooklyn. Starlet Yara Shahidi looked completely timeless in a black cocktail dress by the brand.

8. Nicole Ari Parker at the Christian Dior Designer Of Dreams Exhibition Cocktail Opening Source:Getty Nicole Ari Parker attended the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams Exhibition cocktail opening at the Brooklyn Museum on September 08, 2021 in Brooklyn. The actress took a break from her filming of the Sex and the City reboot, to grace the green carpet in a silk beige blouse, partnered with a simple black skirt.

9. Selah Marley at the Christian Dior Designer Of Dreams Exhibition Cocktail Opening Source:Getty Selah Marley, daughter to superstar Lauryn Hill, attended the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams Exhibition cocktail opening at the Brooklyn Museum on September 08, 2021 in Brooklyn. The singer posed in a frilly black Dior dress.

10. Swizz Beatz and Nasir Dean at the Christian Dior Designer Of Dreams Exhibition Cocktail Opening Source:Getty Swizz Beatz and Nasir Dean attended the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams Exhibition cocktail opening at the Brooklyn Museum on September 08, 2021 in Brooklyn. Both men gave their best cool, unbothered pose on the green carpet.

11. A$AP Ferg at the Christian Dior Designer Of Dreams Exhibition Cocktail Opening Source:Getty A$AP Ferg attended the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams Exhibition cocktail opening at the Brooklyn Museum on September 08, 2021 in Brooklyn. The rapper proved that he cleans up nicely when he’s required to.

12. Victor Cruz at the Christian Dior Designer Of Dreams Exhibition Cocktail Opening Source:Getty Victor Cruz attended the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams Exhibition cocktail opening at the Brooklyn Museum on September 08, 2021 in Brooklyn. The Super Bowl champion looked dapper in a printed jacket with a matching shirt.