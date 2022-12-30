The Best Red Carpet Moments Of 2022

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

2022 was a year jam-packed with incredible style moments on the red carpet. After two years of canceled events from the pandemic, the brightest stars and celebs were ready to show off their best couture. 2022 was the year of the ballroom gown, filled with long trains and swaying fabric. We saw celebs like Janet Jackson experiment with hybrid fashion, reimagining essentials like the classic suit and comfy leisure wear. Stars like Erykah Badu and Lizzo showcased their bright personalities with bold colors and patterns.

Silhouettes were also a big theme because, well, who doesn’t love a snatched waist? Cardi B and Doja Cat were a few notable celebs that took a number of style risks this year, and they didn’t hesitate to serve up face and body while doing so.

Some celebs like Summer Walker weren’t afraid to show off a little bit of skin, too! Remember when she wore golden pasties and that short gold chainmail link skirt to the BET Awards in June? Or, when Keke Palmer had her wash-board abs completely exposed at the “Nope” world premiere? Talk about daring.

As 2022 comes to a close, let’s take a look back at all of the memorable fashion highlights that happened throughout the year.

The Best Red Carpet Moments Of 2022 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com