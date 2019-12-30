The Marathon Continues: This Nipsey Hussle Nail Art Is The Perfect Tribute
Posted 22 hours ago
Between the countless murals of his face plastered on walls down Crenshaw Ave to Lauren London’s new Puma ad, there are so many ways to pay tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.
One unique way has also been with nail art. Salons around the country are memorializing the Inglewood rapper with royal blue nails and images of his beautiful face.
Need some inspiration, here are 25 designs that warmed our hearts.
1.
Forever one of my favorite sets 🏁💙 @nipseyhussle 🙏🏾 - - - Nails by Me @nailteawithnani Art by the extremely talented @vivxue 💕 - - #tbt #nipseyhussle #nipseyhusslenails #bayareanails #lanails #atlantanails #nailvideos #nailsofinstagram #nailpro #nailpromagazine #celebritynails #oaklandnails #coffinnails #sculptednails #nailart #bsgsnowbare
2.
#Repost @iamslaynails • • • • • • In memory of Nipsey Hussle 💙🏁 . . . . . #nailjunki3 Posted @withrepost • @treazure41 #nipseyhussle #nipseyhusslenails #nipseyhusslerip #note #nails #nailsofinstagram #ripnipseyhussle #nails💅 #ripnip #nailsnailsnails #nails4today #nailart #nailsaddict #nailpro #nailitdaily #nailstyle #naillove #nailfashion #nailjunkie #ripnipsey #nailartaddict #lansingnailtech #michigannailtech #swarovskicrystals #michigannailtech #lansingnailtech #msu #summernails2019 #summernails #sheekwe @theneighborhoodtalk
3.
Reposted from @liddokidd (@get_regrann) - #nipseyhusslenails 💙 #nipseyhussle - #regrann
4.
Reposted from @reynaxbeauty 👼🏾💙🌴 @nipseyhussle “Evidence of a Divine Presence, Blessings” True King, A legend 👑 @laurenlondon @jstone_allmoneyin @djvip510 @allmoneyinbh . . #nailsofinstagram #nailqueensonly #naildesigns #nipseyhussle #nipseyhusslenails #niphussle #restinpeace #coffinnails #tributenails #longlivenipsey #allmoneyin #themarathoncontinues #pressonnails #longnails #westcoastking #tmc #nailinspo #nailideas
5.
The Marathon Continues | Nailed It! Let’s be new nail besties! Visit the link in my bio to book! | #desnailedit #nailedit #kcnails #kcnailtech #blingnails #sparklenails #nails #marblenails #ombrenails #kansascitynailtech #kcmonails #kansascitynails #kcnailartist #houstonnails #houstonnailtech #bookme #explorepage #nailsofinstagram #grabbers #nailartist #nipseyhussle #nipseyhusslenails
6.
Reposted from @dippedinpretty (@get_regrann) - @nipseyhussle inspired nails #nipseyhussle #nipseyhusslenails #ripnipsey - #regrann
7.
Reposted from @nailsbyjassie (@get_regrann) - Ooh You lookin at a 1 of 1... y’all knew I was comin w. a Dope ass Nipsey set 💙🏁💫 RIPTheGreat IF YOU KNOW ME YOU KNOW this My FAV ARTIST of all TIME 💙💔 all HAND PAINTED for the LOCC except for picture #ripnipseyhussle #themarathoncontinues #themarathonclothing #NipseyHussleNails #RipNip - #regrann
8.
Reposted from @_cultureaddicts_ (@get_regrann) - @ashleighjadeeee slaying on set in Nipseys all money 💰 in Decals/Wraps #fromcalitolondon #cultureaddicts #nails💅 #naildecals #nipseyhussle #nipseynails #nipseyhusslenails #ripnipseyhussle #themarathoncontinues #crenshawandslauson #nails #nailonfleek #nailswag #culturenails #nailporn #nailonpoint #nailsofinstagram #nailsupplies #coffinnails #nailartswag - #regrann
9.
Reposted from @kandy_kuticles (@get_regrann) - Rest Easy Legend Nipsey💙 #nipseyhusslenails #nipseynails #losangeles #houston #blue #california #cali #blingnails #la #kandykuticles #nailgame #mua #mtv #cardib #nipseyhussle #nipsey #ripnipsey #nailsofinstagram #bet #musically #music #marathoncontinues #stilettonails - #regrann
10.
#lasvegasnails #lasvegasnailtech #vegasnails #vegasnailtech #nails #princessofpolish #nail_fetish #nailsofinstagram #sincitynails #nails #btbnailsandspa #beyondthebarriernailsandspa #nailpro #nailsonfleek💅#btbspa #explore #explorepage #nipseyhusslenails #nipseyhusslenailart #nipseynails #nipseynailart @laurenlondon
11.
#nipseyhusslenails #nails💅 #nailsofinstagram #nailsonfleek #nailsporn #acrylicnails #nailart #naildesign #nailjunkie #nail_me_good_ #nailmob #nailfashion #nailaddict #nailswag #nailfeed #nailinspiration #nailgame #nailtrends #nailitdaily #naillife
12.
Nipsey Hu$$le fullset #mobilenailtech #palacebeautycollege #nailart #art #handpainted #blackbusiness #webuyblack #halloweennailart #halloweennails #inglewoodnailtech ##LAnails #chellesnailsLA #blacknailtech #blacknailtechLA #nipseyhusslenails #bandananails
13.
Reposted from @polishmeperfect_28 (@get_regrann) - 💙💙💙 @nipseyhussle 🙏🏽 #nipseyhusslenails #nipseyhussle #nipthegreat #nipthecrip #crenshaw #La #Nailaddict #Nailsofinstagram #Denvernails #Denvernailtech #Westminsternails #Westminsternailtech #Sculptednails #dailynails #crystalsfromSwarovski #CertifiedNailArtist #Nails #Nailart #Nailinspo #Nailpro #instagramnails #nailaddiction #nailheaven #nailsmagazine #Nailsofinstagram - #regrann
14.
15.
Reposted from @swiyyah.zarinah (@get_regrann) - Marathon Nails🏁💙🕊 #NipseyNails #NipseyHussleNails - #regrann
16.
Reposted from @halostarbeauty (@get_regrann) - 🕊💙 R.I.P NIPSEY HUSSLE 💙🕊 By @halostarbeauty using Gel-X #gelx #gelxnails #apresgelx #ienails #ienailtech #ienailartist #highlandnails #sanbernardinonails #riversidenails #valentinesnails #nailsofinstagram #nailgram #naillife #nailfie #nailsonfleek #lanailtech #travelingnailtech #mobilenailtech #mobilenails #nailservice #travelingnailartist #travelingnailservices #nailserviceathome #nailart #nailgame #celebritynailtech #nipseyhusslenails #nippseyhussle #ripnipsey
17.
Reposted from @liquidglam_nail_bar (@get_regrann) - #NipseyHussle #ripnipsey #nipsey #nipseyhusslenails #nonviolence #stopgunviolence #educateyourself #themarathoncontinues @nipseyhussle @nipseyhussleprolific #nipseyhusselnails .NAILS BY KENDRA #nails #nailart #louisvillenails #louisvillenailartist #louisvillenailtech #kynailtech #nailsoftheday #nailsofinstagram #nailsbykendraL #liquidgalmnailbarlouisville #theoriginalliquidglamnailbar #coffinset #coffinnails #kynails #naildesign - #regrann
18.
#Repost @nailsbymaric with @make_repost ・・・ Nipsey Hussle 💙 inspired by @nailsbycookiee 💅🏼 • • • • • #phenixsalonsuites #tucsonsalon #tucsonnails #tucsonnailtech #tucsonnailgirl #aznails #arizonanails #arizonanailtech #aznailtech #520nails #520nailtech #tucson #tucsonaz #arizona #tucsonarizona #phenixsalonsuitestucson #phx #phxnails #phxnailtech #nailfie #nailinspo #nails #nipseyhussle #nipseyhusslenails#youngnailsinc #freehandnailart #nailsbymaric @youngnailsinc @skylinebeautysupply @oceannailsupply @nailpromagazine @nailsmagazine
19.
Hustle and Motivate🏁 Nail art: @missu_beauty_nails pro gel Ink: @bornprettyofficial Decal: @ognailsla I don’t know who needs to hear this but drawing with your left hand is hard. #nailsofinstagram #nailart #driedflowernails #gelxnails #ShortNails #shortGelNails #Gelnails #GelSystem #marblenails #Love #beauty #nails #summernails #Summer #Lovequotes #Meme #Igdaily #Popular #explorepage #Travel #Makeup #luxapolish #bornprettyink #Losangeles #California #likesforlikesback #followforfollowback #nipseyhusslenails
20.
#nipseyhusslenails #tmc #nipseyblue #nipseyhussle #themarathoncontinues
21.
#nipseyhusslenails💙💙💙 @nailedby.naysia please follow me 🤗#nipseyhusslenails #acrylicnails #nailsofinstagram #nails #nailart #naildesigns #nailstyle #cute #happybirthdaynip 🎈💙
22.
C R E N S H A W L O V E 💙🏁✨ . Bespoke set with acrylic design and custom freehand nail art in memory of @nipseyhussle 💅🏾💞! . . . . . #stilettonails #bluenails #nails #longnails #nailedbynzuri #nailartist #handpainted #crenshaw #nzurinailsuk #freehandart #nipseyhussle #nipsy #birminghamnails #walsallnails #nipseyhusslenails #freehandart #holidaynails #bgdn #nailartist #nailinspo #nailstyle #naildesign #nailslay #nailartswag #naildesigns #beauty #wolverhamptonnails #lanails #nipsynails #nailsdesigns @blackgirlsdonails @nickaveli___
23.
24.
Nipsey tribute done by @press_on_flavaz on the beautiful @monicad_isme 💙 . . . . #nipseyhussle #nipseyhusslenails #nipsey #nails #fingercandy #nailsofinstagram #nailart #naildesigns #nailsonfleek #nail #nailfie #presson #pressonnails #presson #nailpro #custommade #handmade #springtime #nailswag #nailartoohlala #nailartclub #nailsoftheday #nailswow #nailsmagazine #purple #purplenails #purplepressonnails #jellynails #nola #neworleansnails #support
25.
So happy to see this set! Perfect Nipsey tribute nails ❤️❤️ #nipseyhussle nail decals up on my website now link In the bio ❤️#maddenstyle #naildecals #nailart #nails #nipseyhusslenails #nipsey #acrylicnails #gelxnails #marathoncontinues #crenshaw #rednails
