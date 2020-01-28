CLOSE
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving Us Our Entire Life!

We all know we code-switch from one social media platform to the other, putting our best foot or cleavage forward depending. But now thanks to iconic country singer Dolly Parton, this concept has been forever memorialized thanks to her news meme.

Enter the #DollyPartonChallenge.

Last week, the 74-year-old posted this on Instagram and started a hilarious movement:

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

Of course, some of our favorite Black female celebrities including Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, and Halle Berry joined in. Take a look!

1. Halle Berry

#DollyPartonChallenge

2. Debbie Allen

3. Kerry Washington

Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!

4. Naomi Campbell

5. Janet Jackson

6. Hoda Kotb

7. Amanda Seales

Tiffany DuBois does the #dollypartonchallenge

8. Wendy Williams

This was fun @dollyparton. 💜💜💜

9. Danielle Brooks

10. Oprah Winfrey

11. Viola Davis

Inspired by the legendary, @DollyParton! ❤️

