Holiday Recipe: Chocolate Cheesecake Candy Cane Bars

If you like cheesecake, chocolate and candy canes, this right here is the treat for you! Here is a little twist to just serving up some regular cheesecake and making your guest wanting to take a plate for of these to go.
Total Time: 13 hr 20 min
Prep: 20 min
Inactive: 12 hr
Cook: 1 hr
Yield: about sixteen 2-inch squares
Level:Easy
Ingredients
Crust:
– 20 chocolate wafer cookies
– 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
– 1 tablespoon sugar
– 1/2 teaspoon finely ground coffee beans
– 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
Filling:
– 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
– 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
– 2/3 cup sugar
– 1/2 cup sour cream
– 2 large eggs, at room temperature
Glaze:
– 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
– 1 teaspoon light or dark corn syrup
– 2 tablespoons sour cream, at room temperature
– 1/2 cup crushed candy canes
