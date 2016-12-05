Holiday Recipe: Chocolate Cheesecake Candy Cane Bars

If you like cheesecake, chocolate and candy canes, this right here is the treat for you! Here is a little twist to just serving up some regular cheesecake and making your guest wanting to take a plate for of these to go.

Total Time: 13 hr 20 min

Prep: 20 min

Inactive: 12 hr

Cook: 1 hr

Yield: about sixteen 2-inch squares

Level:Easy

Ingredients

Crust:

– 20 chocolate wafer cookies

– 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

– 1 tablespoon sugar

– 1/2 teaspoon finely ground coffee beans

– 1/4 teaspoon fine salt

Filling:

– 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

– 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

– 2/3 cup sugar

– 1/2 cup sour cream

– 2 large eggs, at room temperature

Glaze:

– 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

– 1 teaspoon light or dark corn syrup

– 2 tablespoons sour cream, at room temperature

– 1/2 cup crushed candy canes

For directions click here.