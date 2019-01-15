CLOSE
6’5″ White Male Punches 11 Year Old Girl In The Face [VIDEO]

Warning this story and video is disturbing. In a video that has gone viral a 6’5″ white male at a North Carolina mall is shown exchanging words with a young lady, then the man pushes her. When the young lady recovers from the push she goes to approach the man and before she could even get within normal reach of the man, he proceedings to punch her in the face like she was a grown man sending her immediately to the ground.  According to reports the man claimed he didn’t realize the 11 year old was a minor.

David Steven Bell was arrested Saturday after punching the child in the face, sending her to the ground outside the mall. Bell was taken into custody by the Asheville Police Department and charged with assault on a female under the age of 12 and two counts of assault on a female, according to records and the Asheville Citizen-Times. The girl, who has not been identified, declined medical treatment and was not taken to the hospital. Bell, meanwhile, has been released from custody.

There are more than a few things wrong with this picture/video.  When is it ever okay for a grown man to closed fist punch a woman, much less it being a child under the age of 12?   It’s against the law to spank your own child, it’s called abuse, but you can punch someone else’s child in the face?  If the young ladies standing in front of him were white would he have reacted with violence, better yet would he still be in jail?  Why wasn’t mall security or ,better yet, the police called if this man or anyone else felt threatened by the young ladies in the video?  Where is this 11 year olds parents?

According to another report David Steven Bell has children of his own wouldn’t you think as parent you would handle matters of the youth differently?  What happened to just walk away?

Take a look at the altercation below and gives us your thoughts/comments.  We will also be taking your phone calls about this incident at 216-578-0931 or 1-888-409-0931 The Sam Sylk Show starting at 10am.

