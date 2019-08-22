We’re about to lose a great one Columbus, Jerry Revish has been a staple in this community for decades , he’s the first person most think of when you say News in the 614. The veteran news anchor has been doing the news for 45 years in a statement Mr. Revish said “I’ve had the blessing and pleasure of working for the best locally-owned television station in America. The Wolfe family set a standard of excellence and integrity since WBNS-10TV went on the air in 1949. My career in journalism has afforded me the opportunity to help write the first drafts of history for 45 years.” Full Story Here
I know Mr. Revish personally and this great man has done so much for this community he will be missed by all!
#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start
#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start
1.
1 of 8
2.
2 of 8
3.
3 of 8
4.
4 of 8
5.
5 of 8
6.
6 of 8
7.
7 of 8
8.
8 of 8
News Anchor Jerry Revish to retire in November was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com