News Anchor Jerry Revish to retire in November

We’re about to lose a great one Columbus, Jerry Revish has been a staple in this community for decades , he’s the first person most think of when you say News in the 614. The veteran news anchor has been doing the news for 45 years in a statement Mr. Revish said “I’ve had the blessing and pleasure of working for the best locally-owned television station in America. The Wolfe family set a standard of excellence and integrity since WBNS-10TV went on the air in 1949. My career in journalism has afforded me the opportunity to help write the first drafts of history for 45 years.” Full Story Here   

I know Mr. Revish personally and this great man has done so much for this community he will be missed by all!

[caption id="attachment_3054287" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Taylor Jewell / Getty[/caption] One leg leotards were started by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. How ridiculous right? #BlackTwitter is on fire after E! News credited the sisters with starting the trend that Black women have been long rocking from the days of Flo-Jo and beyond. https://twitter.com/enews/status/1158172303211028480 Kim was celebrating national sister day on Instagram and posted a side-by-side photo beside Kylie wearing the “latest trend” only for E! News to tweet that they had a leg up on the trend, which could have been them just being clever but #BlackTwitter wasn’t having it. Keep scrolling to see how they reacted to the tweet.

