News Anchor Jerry Revish to retire in November

We’re about to lose a great one Columbus, Jerry Revish has been a staple in this community for decades , he’s the first person most think of when you say News in the 614. The veteran news anchor has been doing the news for 45 years in a statement Mr. Revish said “I’ve had the blessing and pleasure of working for the best locally-owned television station in America. The Wolfe family set a standard of excellence and integrity since WBNS-10TV went on the air in 1949. My career in journalism has afforded me the opportunity to help write the first drafts of history for 45 years.” Full Story Here

I know Mr. Revish personally and this great man has done so much for this community he will be missed by all!

#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start 8 photos Launch gallery #BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start 1. So 2009 😂 pic.twitter.com/sLNhR5CiRh — Une (@unew22) August 5, 2019 1 of 8 2. Really @enews you know Flo Jo started this trend many years ago. Delete this pic.twitter.com/p5E132oyQz — Alicia 💕 (@JadoreAlii) August 5, 2019 2 of 8 3. Flo Jo did this over 30 years ago pic.twitter.com/C7Z6BnBOPM — Buttercup 💚💚 (@Cavi712) August 5, 2019 3 of 8 4. Even the Queen paid homage. The nerve of these h**s. pic.twitter.com/gUeRrliz7T — Rishhé (@RishheCreshe) August 5, 2019 4 of 8 5. “getting a leg up on the next fashion trend” they’re not getting a leg up on anything because the trend was started years ago... — fred fernandez (@tiarafrederick) August 5, 2019 5 of 8 6. So we gonna act like Flo Jo wasn’t a person?



Y’all consistently erase Black women who have literally done the shit first in order to praise this family and honestly I want to fight. — 🇩🇴🇵🇷Queen Beigeling 🥂🍾 (@AwesomestOn3) August 5, 2019 6 of 8 7. ill tell Ciara. pic.twitter.com/EG561T7GLO — deuce world (@DeuceNYC) August 5, 2019 7 of 8 8. pic.twitter.com/Jz6vjJBk8O — bejbee (@its_kristina_) August 5, 2019 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading #BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start #BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start [caption id="attachment_3054287" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Taylor Jewell / Getty[/caption] One leg leotards were started by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. How ridiculous right? #BlackTwitter is on fire after E! News credited the sisters with starting the trend that Black women have been long rocking from the days of Flo-Jo and beyond. https://twitter.com/enews/status/1158172303211028480 Kim was celebrating national sister day on Instagram and posted a side-by-side photo beside Kylie wearing the “latest trend” only for E! News to tweet that they had a leg up on the trend, which could have been them just being clever but #BlackTwitter wasn’t having it. Keep scrolling to see how they reacted to the tweet. Continue reading #BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start

