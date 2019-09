Phoenix police officers must report every single incident in which they point their gun at someone. The officer must fill out a form detailing exactly what happened and a supervisor will then review the incident. The goal of this is to provide a more complete picture of how and why guns are being drawn.

Jazzy Report: Phoenix Is Making Progress was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted August 27, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: