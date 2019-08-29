CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Sasha Obama Attending University Of Michigan

Sasha & Malia Smiling

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Sasha Obama will be going to that team up north! The daughter of former POTUS Barack and Michelle Obama will be attending the University of Michigan. She was recently spotted at freshman orientation along with her personal security (Secret Agents).

USA - 2008 Presidential Election - Barack Obama Elected President

Source: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, a third-year film student from Redford, Zach Lassen, said,”“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me. I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”

Her sister Malia attends Harvard University and both her parents attended Harvard Law School.

Maybe we will catch Sasha and her secret service agents at the OSU vs. Michigan game.

college , Magic 955 , michigan , Sasha Obama

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close