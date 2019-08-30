Hurricane Dorian is being predicted to ruin Miami, Florida’s holiday weekend, but according to Wendy Williams IG she is boarding a plane to Miami to have a girls trip.
Allegedly Wendy Williams has been cancelling a lot of her off season gig of a comedy tour but those who are here for her and the comedy show is getting a little perturbed as it appears that she has been dissing them to go live her best life in wake of her personal life drama, which include recovery, baby mama drama, fights, legal issues and divorce.
It is also being reported that this hurricane of a girls trip will include Wendy Williams, NeNe Leakes of RHOA and Tamar Braxton.
I guess girls of the same feather flock together but if they are going to Miami to shake their tail feathers Dorian may be blowing their feathers off.
All we can say is good luck with that ladies.
Check out Wendy Williams post below
Wendy Williams, NeNe And Tamar Is Taking A Girls Trip With Dorian!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com