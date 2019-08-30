Trucker Charged After Accident Kills 1, 270 Reopens

Interstate 270 north is back open on the east side between I-70 and Hamilton Rd after an accident early this morning left one dead.

Authorities have charged Cody Dee Weathers with aggravated vehicular homicide after the semi-truck that he was driving struck a bridge overpass and then fell onto a car behind it

Police identified the driver of the car as 38-year-old Mohammed Mubaraka, of Blacklick. He was pronounced dead on the scene

Authorities said Weathers operated the truck outside the provisions of the ODOT Special Hauling Permit resulting in the dust collector detaching from the trailer and ultimately the death of Mohammed.

According to ODOT, engineers determined that the structural integrity of the bridge was not compromised, however, traffic on Claycraft Road has been shifted to the center of the bridge for safety reasons.

ODOT maintenance crews removed any loose concrete from the bridge and cleared crash debris before it was safe to reopen.

