Columbus Television Personality Arrested and Charged With Child Pornography

WBNS 10TV Meteorologist Mike Davis has reportedly been arrested and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
According to NBC4i court documents, on August 5th “Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.” A search was done in Davis Upper Arlington home Thursday, September 5th. The charges are a second-degree felony Davis was reportedly taken into custody Thursday morning and is at the Franklin County Jail awaiting arraignment on September 6th.
Davis has been a meteorologist in Central Ohio for 32 years. A press conference was held about Davis case. Watch below:
