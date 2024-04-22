Listen Live
74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Published on April 22, 2024

A 74-year-old woman in Ohio has been arrested for the attempted armed robbery of a bank in Butler County.

The alleged incident took place on Friday, April 19. Fairfield Township Police were notified that the woman tried to rob AurGroup Credit Union before fleeing in her Hyundai Elantra. The bank is located on Creekside Drive.

The woman was later identified in surveillance footage to be Ann Mayers of Hamilton, Ohio.

To make this bizarre event even more puzzling, Mayers has no known criminal history at this time.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Police say Mayers admitted to the crime and was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm and Tampering with Evidence, both felonies.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Mayers was arrested without incident in her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

