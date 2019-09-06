Columbus TV Weatherman Mike Davis Could Be Out of Jail Soon

WBNS 10TV weatherman Mike Davis was arraigned in court this morning after being arrested yesterday for child pornography.

According to NBC4i court documents, on August 5th “Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.” A search was done in Davis Upper Arlington home Thursday, September 5th.

Davis was arraigned Friday, September 6th before a Franklin County Judge. After Davis’ lawyer Terry Sherman stated to the judge that “We have him under control, we are getting him counseling, we are trying to right some of the things that have happened.”

The judge granted Davis two bonds totaling $50,000. The judge also ordered Davis to have no usage of the internet, including a cell phone, and he isn’t allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors. Davis also has to turn over his passport. If Davis is able to pay the bond, he will be free his first court date.

