12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Columbus
As housing costs continue to climb across much of the state, finding affordability in and around Columbus has become a bigger priority for renters, first-time buyers, and families looking to stretch their budgets.
MORE: Columbus Ranks in America’s Top 10 Best Big Cities
According to Niche’s 2026 Best Places study, affordability rankings are determined using factors including cost of living, housing costs relative to income, and overall access to affordable housing.
Here are some of the most affordable neighborhoods and communities in the Columbus area according to Niche’s latest study:
- Lake Darby
- Urbancrest
- Etna
- Groveport
- Blacklick Estates
- Lincoln Village
- Whitehall
- Minerva Park
- Bexley
- Reynoldsburg
- Worthington
- Grove City
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- 12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Columbus
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12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com