Autism rates among children are on the rise, and it’s rising faster among Black and Hispanic children. According to researchers, developmental disorders in kids born between 2007 and 2013 increased 73% among Hispanic kids and 44% among Black kids. But, it only rose 25% among white kids. It’s believed to be caused by environmental differences.

