Columbus City Schools Closed for 2nd Day Due to Heat!

Columbus City Schools are closed for the second day in a row due to extreme heat and parents are scrambling trying to figure out what to do with their children. The unseasonably warm temperatures are forcing the schools with no AC to close. Temperatures are expected to reach 92 degrees today (October 2nd).

The Columbus Recreations and Parks are attempting to give parents some relief by opening several facilities at 9 a.m. According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Barnett Community Center, Beatty Community Center, Westgate Community Center, Whetstone Community Center, and Marion Franklin Community Center are offering air conditioning to families starting at 9 a.m. All other recreation centers open at noon and close at 9 p.m.

