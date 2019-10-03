Yesterday rumors swirled that rapper Travis Scott and his billionaire baby mama Kylie Jenner have split. Huggy was thinking that it was just a rumor because it’d be “richer” for Travis to keep Kylie. But…it’s looking like those rumors are true because Kylie was spotted out with her former boyfriend Tyga. The only good that could come of this is if Travis hooked up with Jordyn Woods.

Huggy Lowdown: Somebody Check On Travis Scott was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

