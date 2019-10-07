Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, following their 34-10 win over Michigan State Saturday night to keep their season perfect.
The Buckeyes, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.
This marks the first time there was a tie in the top three since Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots Sunday after a week off for both, but the Buckeyes caught up to the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (32)
|5-0
|1,503
|1
|2
|Clemson (15)
|5-0
|1,433
|2
|T-3
|Ohio State (10)
|6-0
|1,393
|4
|T-3
|Georgia (3)
|5-0
|1,393
|3
|5
|LSU (2)
|5-0
|1,352
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|5-0
|1,268
|6
|7
|Florida
|6-0
|1,163
|10
|8
|Wisconsin
|5-0
|1,105
|8
|9
|Notre Dame
|4-1
|1,046
|9
|10
|Penn State
|5-0
|958
|12
|11
|Texas
|4-1
|947
|11
|12
|Auburn
|5-1
|920
|7
|13
|Oregon
|4-1
|828
|13
|14
|Boise State
|5-0
|654
|16
|15
|Utah
|4-1
|624
|17
|16
|Michigan
|4-1
|618
|19
|17
|Iowa
|4-1
|454
|14
|18
|Arizona State
|4-1
|388
|20
|19
|Wake Forest
|5-0
|380
|22
|20
|Virginia
|4-1
|353
|23
|21
|SMU
|6-0
|285
|24
|22
|Baylor
|5-0
|260
|NR
|23
|Memphis
|5-0
|189
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|165
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|4-1
|118
|NR
Buckeyes Tied For No. 3 in Latest AP Poll was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
