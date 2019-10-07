If you know something say something, this could have been your baby…Lyric Melodi Lawson was senselessly killed this past weekend on Cleveland’s east side and police are seeking anyone that knows anythings help.
6yr old Lyric was inside a house on E 171st street when someone opened fire on the home killing her. Someone was seen driving away in a dark colored car.
If you have any information regarding the shooting please call police at 216-621-1234.
Crime stoppers is offering $2500 reward for any information.
Vigil scheduled for 5:30pm tonight Monday October 7th.
1388 East 171st St.
Cleveland, Ohio 44110
Vigil For 6 Year Old Gunned Down In Her Cleveland Home Is Tonight was originally published on wzakcleveland.com