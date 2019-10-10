Oprah Thought She Would’ve Died at 56 yrs Old!

Can you believe that Oprah Winfrey believed for most of her life that she wouldn’t live past the age of 56 yrs old? She opened up about having those dark thoughts and she only told her best friend Gayle about it.

In an interview with People Magazine, Oprah said, “I used to have this dream that I was going to be dead at 56, so the year that I turned 56 I was filled with dread. I had only told one other person that I had a number in my head when I was going to die, and that was Gayle [King, her best friend]. Gayle said, ‘What’s the number?’ I said, ‘I’m not going to tell you, because you will drive me crazy and then I will end up dead.’”

Oprah continued, “When I got to 57, it was like, ‘Why did all my life I think it was going to be 56?’ At the time I started having this vision of 56, it was when I was in Milwaukee and I was trapped in a world where I could see how dire it was.” She added, “Had I not gotten out of Milwaukee, nothing would have been the same. I do believe I would have been dead at 56. I believe I would have been 437 lbs. I believe I would have had diabetes. I would have had high blood pressure. I would have suffocated knowing that things could have been different.”

We are glad that her thoughts did not come to fruition. Live well, Oprah!