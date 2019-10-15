PARENTS: Check Your Kids Halloween Bags for THC!

Halloween is only days away and kids will be hitting the streets to get their fill of holiday candy. As usual, most parents sift through their kid’s bags to make sure nothing looks strange and to get the few candies that we like as well. This year, police are warning parents to look a little closer, your kids’ bags may contain THC.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that gives people a high. According to TheDailyMail.com, police in Johnstown, Pennsylvania posted a warning on their Facebook page, saying, “During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats. Drug-laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and can be hard to distinguish from the real candy.”

Be careful parents! Check the kids’ bags thoroughly!

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: