Iconic Longaberger Basket Building To Become A Luxury Hotel!

The beloved Longaberger brand is no more. However, the future of the iconic Longaberger basket-shaped building located in Newark, Ohio is looking very promising. It’s currently gearing up to accomodate some new guests.

Ohio State Senator, Jay Hottinger, posted on Twitter Monday that the building, now owned by Steve Coon, will be turned into a luxury hotel.

The official announcement was made at Heritage Ohio’s Legacy Circle Reception Monday evening. The plans are to renovate the interior and reopen the place as a luxury hotel sometime in 2020, Hottinger wrote on Twitter.

“It’s an iconic building. To be put back into use would put a tremendous asset back into the community,” said Hottinger.

The uniquely shaped building was used by employees of The Longaberger Co. for two decades before they were moved to another location in July of 2016. The company went out of business in May 2018.

