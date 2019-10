The World Series officially starts tonight! Huggy and Chris’ Washington Nationals are taking on Roland Martin’s Houston Astros. This series is going to be so exciting especially coming off of the heals of the Mystics win in the WNBA Finals. But, Huggy has to admit, he mostly wants his Nationals to win so he doesn’t have to hear Roland Martin’s mouth about it.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

