All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Published on May 7, 2024

Met gala collage 2024

Source: Dia Dipasupil, Marleen Moise, Jeff Kravitz / Getty


The First Monday in May is the biggest night in fashion also known as the annual Met Gala.  This was the 76th year for the fundraiser where celebrities come together to show off their themed costumes all while raising money for The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The dress code for the 2024 gala is “The Garden of Time” in support of this year’s exhibition entitled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.  The exhibition will feature approximately 250 items from The Costume Institute which are said to be extremely rare items spanning over 400 years of fashion history.

Every year, the most popular celebrities are invited and wear the hottest couture costumes designed by the most popular designers who interoperate the dress code for the year.  Not only is it an honor to be invited, but it is an even bigger honor to be asked to be a host.  And this year’s hosts were Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth.

Check out all of the celebrities who nailed it, and the celebrities who bombed the 2024 Met Gala dress code

1. Met Gala Chair Anna Wintour

Met Gala Chair Anna Wintour Source:Getty

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe

2. 2024 Host Bad Bunny

2024 Host Bad Bunny Source:Getty

Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Maison Margiela

3. 2024 Host Jennifer Lopez

2024 Host Jennifer Lopez Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Schiaparelli

4. 2024 Host Zendaya

2024 Host Zendaya Source:Getty

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Maison Margiela

5. 2024 Host Zendaya

2024 Host Zendaya Source:Getty

Zendaya walks the green carpet in a second look The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing vintage Givenchy

6. 2024 Host Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

2024 Host Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Source:Getty

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum 

7. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Source:Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art 

8. Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids

Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids Source:Getty

Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Ralph Lauren

9. Angel Reese

Angel Reese Source:Getty

Angel Reese attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing 16 Arlington

10. Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell Source:Getty

Taylor Russell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe

11. TLa La Anthony

TLa La Anthony Source:Getty

La La Anthony attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Alexander McQueen

12. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Source:Getty

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni

13. Tom Ford

Tom Ford Source:Getty

Tom Ford attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni St. Laurent

14. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

Kerry Washington at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Oscar de la Renta

15. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Weinsanto 

16. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Source:Getty

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Oscar de la Rena

17. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu Source:Getty

Erykah Badu at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Commes Des Garcons

18. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

Lil Nas X arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Luar

19. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Source:Getty

 Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni

20. Car

Car Source:Getty

Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Windowsen

21. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Balenciaga

22. Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah Source:Getty

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne

23. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Source:Getty

Kendall Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” wearing Givenchy FW99

24.  Janelle Monáe

 Janelle Monáe Source:Getty

 Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Vera Wang

25. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Source:Getty

Lana Del Rey at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Givenchy

26. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Source:Getty

Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marc Jacobs

27. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Source:Getty

Kris Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar de la Renta

28. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

29. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union wearing Marc Jacobs and Dwyane Wade wearing Versace at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art 

30. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton Source:Getty

Lewis Hamilton attends the 2024 Costume Institue Benefit for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Burberry

31. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Maison Margiela

32. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Source:Getty

Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe

33. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne

34. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” wearing Burberry

35. Jonathan Simkhai and Taraji P. Henson

Jonathan Simkhai and Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Jonathan Simkhai and Taraji P. Henson attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Jonathan Simkhai

36. Demi Moore

Demi Moore Source:Getty

Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Harris Reed

37. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Alexander McQueen

38. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Gap by Zac Posen

39. Venus Williams

Venus Williams Source:Getty

Venus Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Marc Jacobs

40. Doja Cat

Doja Cat Source:Getty

Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Vestments

41. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing archival The Blonds NY

42. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Source:Getty

Gigi Hadid arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne

43. Gayle King

Gayle King Source:Getty

Gayle King arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Marchesa

44. Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Richard Quinn at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art 

45. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Source:Getty

Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Gaurav Gupta

46. Tyla

Tyla Source:Getty

Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Balmain 

47. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo Source:Getty

Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Willy Chavarria

