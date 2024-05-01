Listen Live
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man

Source: @nia_noelle / Reach Media


The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage kicked off with another epic sail away concert featuring the legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman.  Method Man and Redman took TJFV cruisers through their vast catalogue including hits from their WuTang days.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 



The post Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage appeared first on Black America Web.

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

2. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman take pictures with fans on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

3. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

4. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

5. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

6. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

7. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

8. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

The crowd at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

9. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

11. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Redman  at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

12. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

ToMethod Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

13. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman pose with the crowd at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

14. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Trending
Obituaries

Trey Songz Confirms Passing of His Grumma Rose

Momma Knows Best Mothers Day promotion Columbus
Contests

Mother’s Day Look-A-Like Contest!

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

What To Do – And Not To Do – During Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

NY Cosmos v Atlanta Silverbacks 61 items
Celebrity News

Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022

News

Diddy’s Alleged “Drug Mule” Pleads Not Guilty To Possession

'Christmas In The City' Concert
News & Gossip

Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close