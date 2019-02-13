It’s that time of year when love is in the air and sometimes getting creative for your Valentine can be a little difficult. Maybe because of budget or your just flat out of ideas on how to make the night special for your love.

Well we’ve come up with some great cocktails to make your Valentines evening sexy. Weather you are doing a night of Netflix and chill or just want to mix up some good libations so you can pre-game before your big date night we’ve got your back now some tasty recipes!

From vodka to whiskey we got the flavor to up the sexy factor on your Valentines day.

Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours 24 photos Launch gallery Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours 1. Warm & Fuzzy Feelings Source: 1 of 24 2. Romance-Rita Source: 2 of 24 3. GODIVA Chocolate Martini Source: 3 of 24 4. Hot Chocolate Love Affair Source: 4 of 24 5. Cupid’s Potion Source: 5 of 24 6. Peppermint Martini Source: 6 of 24 7. Spring Breeze Cocktail Source: 7 of 24 8. Winter Cosmo Source: 8 of 24 9. Dark Icy Heart Source: 9 of 24 10. Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach Cosmo Source: 10 of 24 11. Devil's Spiked Tea Source: 11 of 24 12. Cascade Ice Love Potion Pizzazz Source: 12 of 24 13. Cascade Ice Blushing Sparkler Source: 13 of 24 14. Cascade Ice Passion Pucker Source: 14 of 24 15. Pomegranate Kiss Source: 15 of 24 16. Valentine’s Night Romance Source: 16 of 24 17. french75hires Source: 17 of 24 18. Camus Passion Source: 18 of 24 19. Karamel Kiss Source: 19 of 24 20. Cupid's Arrow Source: 20 of 24 21. Love, Laphroaig® Source: 21 of 24 22. Laphroaig® The Perfect Gentleman Source: 22 of 24 23. A Hopeless Romantic Source: 23 of 24 24. A Buzzin' Roses Source: 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Drunk In Love: Valentine’s Day Cocktails For You & Yours Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours

The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your Night Sexy was originally published on rnbcincy.com