It’s that time of year when love is in the air and sometimes getting creative for your Valentine can be a little difficult. Maybe because of budget or your just flat out of ideas on how to make the night special for your love.
Well we’ve come up with some great cocktails to make your Valentines evening sexy. Weather you are doing a night of Netflix and chill or just want to mix up some good libations so you can pre-game before your big date night we’ve got your back now some tasty recipes!
From vodka to whiskey we got the flavor to up the sexy factor on your Valentines day.
Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours
Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours
1. Warm & Fuzzy FeelingsSource: 1 of 24
2. Romance-RitaSource: 2 of 24
3. GODIVA Chocolate MartiniSource: 3 of 24
4. Hot Chocolate Love AffairSource: 4 of 24
5. Cupid’s PotionSource: 5 of 24
6. Peppermint MartiniSource: 6 of 24
7. Spring Breeze CocktailSource: 7 of 24
8. Winter CosmoSource: 8 of 24
9. Dark Icy HeartSource: 9 of 24
10. Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach CosmoSource: 10 of 24
11. Devil's Spiked TeaSource: 11 of 24
12. Cascade Ice Love Potion PizzazzSource: 12 of 24
13. Cascade Ice Blushing SparklerSource: 13 of 24
14. Cascade Ice Passion PuckerSource: 14 of 24
15. Pomegranate KissSource: 15 of 24
16. Valentine’s Night RomanceSource: 16 of 24
17. french75hiresSource: 17 of 24
18. Camus PassionSource: 18 of 24
19. Karamel KissSource: 19 of 24
20. Cupid's ArrowSource: 20 of 24
21. Love, Laphroaig®Source: 21 of 24
22. Laphroaig® The Perfect GentlemanSource: 22 of 24
23. A Hopeless RomanticSource: 23 of 24
24. A Buzzin' RosesSource: 24 of 24
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your Night Sexy was originally published on rnbcincy.com