Tyler Perry Studios to Host Miss Universe Pageant!

Congratulations to Tyler Perry Studios! Business is booming for the media mogul. Perry is already taping LHH: LA Reunion, Coming to America 2, The Black Panther Sequel, and The Walking Dead at his new studio, now he just added The Miss Universe Pageant to the roster.

According to Deadline, Tyler Perry Studios will be hosting the 2019 Miss Universe pageant which will air live on December 8th at 7 p.m. ET on Fox, and it will simulcast live in Spanish on Telemundo. For the 5th year in a row, Steve Harvey will be hosting.

